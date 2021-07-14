Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NYSE:BECN) Insider Clement Munroe Best III Sells 4,000 Shares

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NYSE:BECN) insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $240,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:BECN opened at $53.07 on Wednesday. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.70 and a 12 month high of $60.93.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

