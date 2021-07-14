Beaconlight Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Beaconlight Capital LLC boosted its stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 877,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,002 shares during the quarter. Sabre comprises 2.1% of Beaconlight Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Beaconlight Capital LLC’s holdings in Sabre were worth $13,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fundsmith LLP lifted its position in Sabre by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 13,615,381 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $163,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458,939 shares in the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP increased its stake in Sabre by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP now owns 7,474,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $110,697,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Sabre in the 1st quarter valued at $79,116,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sabre by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,081,685 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,081,000 after buying an additional 267,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Sabre by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,549,809 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $67,383,000 after buying an additional 66,154 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Sabre stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.50. 117,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,509,667. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.18. Sabre Co. has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $327.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.94 million. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 334.48% and a negative net margin of 131.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sabre Co. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SABR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sabre from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Sabre from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 15,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $225,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,114,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,725,192.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $280,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,094,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,341,665.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,167 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,888 in the last ninety days. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

