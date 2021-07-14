Beaconlight Capital LLC Sells 35,695 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Beaconlight Capital LLC decreased its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 67.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,924 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 35,695 shares during the quarter. Expedia Group makes up 0.5% of Beaconlight Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Beaconlight Capital LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,107,561 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,603,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839,689 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,444,270 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,625,549,000 after buying an additional 536,478 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1,400.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,597,728 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $619,241,000 after buying an additional 3,357,964 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,401,784 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $412,311,000 after buying an additional 99,332 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 20.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,912,999 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $329,265,000 after buying an additional 321,107 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $11,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,458,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric M. Hart sold 53,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $9,164,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,109,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 169,469 shares of company stock valued at $28,771,024. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ EXPE traded up $1.45 on Wednesday, reaching $163.47. 83,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,152,469. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.13. The company has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 1.75. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.75 and a 12 month high of $187.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 46.51% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. Expedia Group’s revenue was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.83) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

EXPE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $159.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Expedia Group from $168.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.83.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.