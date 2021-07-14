Beaconlight Capital LLC Takes Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Beaconlight Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 27,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,597,000. CME Group accounts for 0.9% of Beaconlight Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at $633,046,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in CME Group by 158.3% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,089,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,576 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in CME Group by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,346,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,421 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 17.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,640,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,356,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 19.1% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,603,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,144,496,000 after purchasing an additional 899,549 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.15, for a total transaction of $432,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $6,114,070.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,699,378.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,092 shares of company stock valued at $9,789,159. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CME. Citigroup reduced their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. reduced their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities cut CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Bank of America upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded down $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $209.72. 15,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,176,865. The company has a market capitalization of $75.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.09. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $146.89 and a one year high of $221.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 41.46%. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

