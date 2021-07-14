Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $452.00.

BZLYF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Beazley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Bank of America began coverage on Beazley in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Beazley from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $452.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Investec upgraded Beazley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

BZLYF opened at $4.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.40. Beazley has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $5.80.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

