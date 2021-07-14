Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 28.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,634 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth $284,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter worth $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter valued at $219,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBBY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.13.

Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $29.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $53.90.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.96) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joshua Schechter bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $75,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,880.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John R. Hartmann sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $1,437,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $596,835 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

