Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.400-$1.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.20 billion-$8.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.15 billion.Bed Bath & Beyond also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $0.480-$0.550 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ BBBY opened at $29.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 39.66 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.72. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $53.90.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.96) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BBBY. B. Riley began coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group restated a sell rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.13.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, COO John R. Hartmann sold 45,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $1,437,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig sold 9,834 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $311,246.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $596,835 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Featured Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.