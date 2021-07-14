Belt Hits Market Cap of $71.12 Million (BELT)

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded 39.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. One Belt coin can now be bought for about $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Belt has traded up 83.4% against the US dollar. Belt has a market cap of $71.12 million and $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00042318 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.99 or 0.00115228 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.04 or 0.00151787 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,903.90 or 0.99808423 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $314.17 or 0.00952987 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Belt Profile

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Buying and Selling Belt

