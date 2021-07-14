Berenberg Bank Reiterates €115.00 Price Target for Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI)

Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GXI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.50 ($108.82) price objective on Gerresheimer in a research note on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on Gerresheimer and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on Gerresheimer and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($130.59) target price on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €100.93 ($118.74).

Get Gerresheimer alerts:

Shares of ETR GXI opened at €89.35 ($105.12) on Tuesday. Gerresheimer has a twelve month low of €81.30 ($95.65) and a twelve month high of €103.70 ($122.00). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €92.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.13, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass, plastic products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions primarily worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables, and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

See Also: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Gerresheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerresheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.