Berenberg Bank Upgrades Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) to Hold

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) was upgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Argus lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. UBS Group raised Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.23.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $22.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.31. Carnival Co. & has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.61.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.88 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 6,471.63%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & will post -5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 754,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,751,637.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bluesphere Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 25,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.8% during the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 40.0% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 92.9% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

