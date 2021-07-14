Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.46.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 20,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $1,321,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President William J. Norman sold 18,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total value of $1,240,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $6,628,780. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 648,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,789,000 after acquiring an additional 13,152 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,683,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,400,000 after acquiring an additional 261,016 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 12,553 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter worth $91,029,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 553,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,999,000 after buying an additional 33,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BERY stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.50. 542,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,008,376. Berry Global Group has a 12-month low of $44.04 and a 12-month high of $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.96.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Berry Global Group will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

