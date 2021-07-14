Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Position Cut by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,484 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Best Buy were worth $6,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at $261,203,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,989,045 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,409,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,939 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,294,387 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $228,950,000 after purchasing an additional 471,944 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter valued at $34,535,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 974,515 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $97,248,000 after purchasing an additional 283,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $109.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.42 and a 52-week high of $128.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.89.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 35.40%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BBY. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Best Buy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.79.

In related news, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 3,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $394,868.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,996.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 4,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.73, for a total value of $463,730.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,330 shares in the company, valued at $3,625,820.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 184,256 shares of company stock valued at $21,271,940. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

See Also: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.