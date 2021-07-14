BEST (NYSE:BEST) & TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Head-To-Head Survey

BEST (NYSE:BEST) and TFI International (NYSE:TFII) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.0% of BEST shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.7% of TFI International shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for BEST and TFI International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BEST 0 1 1 0 2.50 TFI International 0 2 11 0 2.85

BEST presently has a consensus price target of $4.75, suggesting a potential upside of 234.51%. TFI International has a consensus price target of $95.38, suggesting a potential upside of 4.96%. Given BEST’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BEST is more favorable than TFI International.

Profitability

This table compares BEST and TFI International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BEST -5.86% -87.55% -9.07% TFI International 7.15% 19.30% 8.52%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BEST and TFI International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BEST $4.60 billion 0.12 -$310.43 million ($0.67) -2.12 TFI International $3.78 billion 2.24 $275.67 million $3.30 27.54

TFI International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BEST. BEST is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TFI International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

BEST has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TFI International has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TFI International beats BEST on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

BEST Company Profile

BEST Inc. operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform BEST Cloud enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management. It offers integrated services and solutions across the supply chain, including warehouse management, order fulfillment, express delivery, freight, and other services for multinational and corporate customers, as well as small and medium enterprises. The company also provides express delivery services; and door-to-door integrated cross-border supply chain services to and from China, including international express, less-than-truckload, fulfillment, and freight forwarding through its network, and transportation and warehouse partners. In addition, it operates real-time bidding platform to source truckload capacity from independent transportation service providers and agents; and offers online merchandise sourcing and store management services for convenience stores, as well as B2C services, such as parcel pick-up and drop-off, and bill payment services. Further, BEST Inc. provides various value-added services, including customized financial services, including fleet and equipment leases; and centralized sourcing of products and services, such as bulk procurement of trucks and accessories. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc. provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items. The LTL segment is involved in the pickup, consolidation, transportation, and delivery of smaller loads. The TL segment offers expedited transportation, flatbed, tank container, and dedicated services, as well as TL brokerage services. This segment carries full loads directly from the customer to the destination using a closed van or specialized equipment. The Logistics segment provides asset-light logistics services, including brokerage, freight forwarding, and transportation management, as well as small package parcel delivery. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 7,867 tractors, 25,520 trailers, and 9,926 independent contractors. The company was formerly known as TransForce Inc. and changed its name to TFI International Inc. in December 2016. TFI International Inc. is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

