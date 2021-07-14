Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) is Oceanlink Management LTD.’s 3rd Largest Position

Oceanlink Management LTD. grew its position in Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) by 139.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 560,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 326,317 shares during the period. Betterware de Mexico makes up about 7.4% of Oceanlink Management LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Oceanlink Management LTD. owned about 1.53% of Betterware de Mexico worth $21,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. New York Life Investments Alternatives raised its holdings in Betterware de Mexico by 10.9% in the first quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 13,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Betterware de Mexico in the first quarter worth about $431,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Betterware de Mexico during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Betterware de Mexico during the first quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 4.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. 3.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Betterware de Mexico alerts:

NASDAQ BWMX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.30. 603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,058. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.79. Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $50.10.

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $142.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.4761 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. This is a positive change from Betterware de Mexico’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Betterware de Mexico’s payout ratio is 363.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Betterware de Mexico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

About Betterware de Mexico

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX).

Receive News & Ratings for Betterware de Mexico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Betterware de Mexico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.