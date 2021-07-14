BG Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BGMD) Short Interest Update

BG Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BGMD) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:BGMD opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06. BG Medicine has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.26.
BG Medicine Company Profile
