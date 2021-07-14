Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) PT Raised to $46.00 at Piper Sandler

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Bicycle Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.57.

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $32.87 on Tuesday. Bicycle Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $34.88. The company has a current ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 10.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.43. The company has a market cap of $791.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.95 and a beta of -0.35.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 504.81% and a negative return on equity of 53.45%. The business had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 million. On average, analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 1,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $55,152.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,242,303. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 102,909 shares of company stock valued at $3,192,092 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $23,896,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 9.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,577,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,120,000 after acquiring an additional 139,917 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 609.7% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 240,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,173,000 after acquiring an additional 206,300 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $331,000. 47.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

