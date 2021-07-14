Bicycle Therapeutics (NYSE:BCYC) Trading Up 4.1%

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NYSE:BCYC) rose 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.23 and last traded at $34.22. Approximately 1,034 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 136,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.87.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile (NYSE:BCYC)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.