Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Shares Down 3.4%

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) shares dropped 3.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.43 and last traded at $24.50. Approximately 1,631 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,234,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.36.

BGFV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $526.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 2.87.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $272.81 million during the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 34.72%.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

In other news, CFO Barry Emerson sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $100,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,550 shares in the company, valued at $496,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Van B. Honeycutt sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $948,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,761,297.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,136 shares of company stock valued at $2,743,067. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 4.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 135.4% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 16.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.44% of the company’s stock.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

