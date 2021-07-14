BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BIGC) CFO Robert Alvarez Sells 5,309 Shares of Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BIGC) CFO Robert Alvarez sold 5,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $345,244.27.

Robert Alvarez also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BigCommerce alerts:

On Friday, May 28th, Robert Alvarez sold 48,887 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $2,734,738.78.

On Thursday, June 24th, Robert Alvarez sold 15,404 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $1,002,030.20.

NYSE:BIGC traded down $4.00 on Tuesday, reaching $62.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,189,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,766. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.17 and a 12-month high of $162.50.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.