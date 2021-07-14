BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BIGC) CTO Brian Singh Dhatt Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BIGC) CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $650,500.00.

Brian Singh Dhatt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BigCommerce alerts:

On Friday, May 28th, Brian Singh Dhatt sold 15,406 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $857,035.78.

Shares of BigCommerce stock traded down $4.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.40. 1,189,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,923,766. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.17 and a 1 year high of $162.50.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Recommended Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.