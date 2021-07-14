BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BIGC) Insider Jimmy Duvall Sells 5,000 Shares

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BIGC) insider Jimmy Duvall sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.28, for a total value of $296,400.00.

Jimmy Duvall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 9th, Jimmy Duvall sold 5,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total value of $350,950.00.

Shares of NYSE BIGC traded down $4.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,189,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,766. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $42.17 and a one year high of $162.50.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

