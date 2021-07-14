Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.95% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “BIO-PATH is developing leading-edge, patented, liposomal drug delivery systems, with two clinical cancer drug candidates ready for the clinic and a third siRNA cancer drug undergoing final pre-clinical development. Bio-Path’s drug delivery technology distributes nucleic acid drugs systemically, throughout the human body, via simple intravenous infusion. The delivery technology can be applied both to double stranded and single stranded nucleic acid compounds with the potential to revolutionize the treatment of cancer and other diseases where drugable targets of disease are well characterized. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Bio-Path in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

BPTH traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $6.64. The company had a trading volume of 31,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,566. The firm has a market cap of $46.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.14. Bio-Path has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $24.34.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bio-Path will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Path during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Path during the first quarter valued at $124,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Path in the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Path by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 77,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 16,487 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Bio-Path by 1,976.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 38,041 shares during the period. 6.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bio-Path

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

