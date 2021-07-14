Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) CFO James Hippel Sells 10,000 Shares

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.67, for a total value of $4,566,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

James Hippel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, James Hippel sold 9,942 shares of Bio-Techne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.93, for a total value of $4,194,828.06.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH traded down $8.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $444.87. 237,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,764. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $228.66 and a 1 year high of $467.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $428.97. The company has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 97.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.13.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $243.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.57 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 271.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 78 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TECH shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Argus raised their price objective on Bio-Techne from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bio-Techne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $424.91.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

