BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $54.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BioLife Solutions has pioneered the next generation of preservation solutions designed to maintain the viability and health of cellular matter and tissues during freezing, transportation and storage. Based on their proprietary bio-packaging technology and a patented understanding of the mechanism of cellular damage and death, these products enable the biotechnology and medical community to address a growing problem that exists today. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BLFS. TheStreet lowered BioLife Solutions from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.78.

NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $47.28 on Tuesday. BioLife Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $49.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -56.96, a PEG ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 1.46.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.60 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 39.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. As a group, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Rice sold 11,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $529,063.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,771 shares in the company, valued at $12,957,581.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Greef Roderick De sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total value of $168,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 189,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,385,535.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 223,726 shares of company stock valued at $7,929,599. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLFS. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $2,684,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,747,000 after buying an additional 23,475 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,637 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 265.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

