BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Bought by Palo Alto Investors LP

Palo Alto Investors LP grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,205,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,700 shares during the period. BioMarin Pharmaceutical makes up 9.5% of Palo Alto Investors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Palo Alto Investors LP’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $166,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 16.1% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 14,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.6% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BMRN shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.62 price target for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.51.

BMRN traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,767. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.23. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.35 and a 52-week high of $131.95.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $486.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.44 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 43.11%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 2,709 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total value of $215,582.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,662,037.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Meier sold 5,068 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total value of $397,229.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,340 shares in the company, valued at $7,786,269.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,672 shares of company stock worth $4,916,443 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

