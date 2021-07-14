Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 172,700 shares, an increase of 859.4% from the June 15th total of 18,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:BGI opened at $2.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.83. Birks Group has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $5.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BGI. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Birks Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Birks Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Birks Group by 209.6% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 56,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 38,484 shares during the last quarter. 1.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, charms, and pearls.

