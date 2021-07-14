Bitcoin Classic Trading Up 9.5% Over Last Week (BXC)

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 24.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. Bitcoin Classic has a total market capitalization of $143,809.73 and approximately $971.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Classic has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000726 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00024394 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003315 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001623 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000116 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001211 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic Profile

Bitcoin Classic is a coin. It was first traded on December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official website is bitcoinxc.org . Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Classic’s official message board is t.me/bitcoinxcorg

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Classic

