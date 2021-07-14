BitcoinHD (BHD) Price Tops $1.65 on Major Exchanges

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 14th. One BitcoinHD coin can currently be purchased for $1.65 or 0.00005036 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, BitcoinHD has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. BitcoinHD has a market capitalization of $10.03 million and $953,863.00 worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00042119 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.40 or 0.00114238 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.28 or 0.00150536 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,722.41 or 0.99955240 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002853 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.77 or 0.00949296 BTC.

BitcoinHD launched on August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity . The official website for BitcoinHD is www.btchd.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinHD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinHD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinHD using one of the exchanges listed above.

