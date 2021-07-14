Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Blackbaud’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.72. Blackbaud reported earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blackbaud will report full year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.71. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Blackbaud.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. Blackbaud had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $219.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Shares of BLKB stock opened at $72.74 on Friday. Blackbaud has a 1 year low of $46.86 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.13.

In other Blackbaud news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 2,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $144,624.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,608,984.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,782,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,622 shares of company stock worth $1,720,876. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackbaud in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other social good entities in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Luminate Advocacy, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blackbaud (BLKB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.