BlackLine, Inc. (NYSE:BL) Insider Therese Tucker Sells 10,000 Shares

BlackLine, Inc. (NYSE:BL) insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $1,022,500.00.

Therese Tucker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 2nd, Therese Tucker acquired 100,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total value of $1,039,700.00.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.37, for a total value of $1,033,700.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.98, for a total value of $1,089,800.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.05, for a total value of $1,140,500.00.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.66, for a total value of $1,126,600.00.

Shares of BlackLine stock traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $113.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,490. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.20 and a 52 week high of $154.61.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

