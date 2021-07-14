BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) Position Increased by Ares Management LLC

Ares Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) by 76.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,233,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,840,002 shares during the period. BlackRock Capital Investment accounts for 0.5% of Ares Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Ares Management LLC owned approximately 5.71% of BlackRock Capital Investment worth $14,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKCC. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. 30.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BKCC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.95. The stock had a trading volume of 498 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,822. BlackRock Capital Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $4.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.06. The firm has a market cap of $292.89 million, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.78.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. BlackRock Capital Investment had a positive return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 48.49%. The company had revenue of $10.27 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment Co. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

BKCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised BlackRock Capital Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackRock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

