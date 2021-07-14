BlackRock Inc. Acquires Shares of 12,695 Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Colliers International Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CIGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colliers International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.17.

Colliers International Group stock opened at $110.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 94.14 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.95 and a 1 year high of $120.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.88.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.01. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $774.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.37 million. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.20%.

Colliers International Group Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

