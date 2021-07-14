BlackRock Inc. Acquires Shares of 31,346 Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Stantec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Stantec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Stantec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,492,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 37,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stantec alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Stantec in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stantec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.38.

STN opened at $45.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Stantec Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $47.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.72.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $674.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.17 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 3.95%. On average, research analysts predict that Stantec Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.1346 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.46%.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN).

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.