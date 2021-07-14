BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,097 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Transcontinental Realty Investors were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 173.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. 2.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Transcontinental Realty Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

TCI stock opened at $32.68 on Wednesday. Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.61 and a 52-week high of $35.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including apartments, office buildings, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

