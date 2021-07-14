BlackRock Inc. Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) by 66.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,478 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Dada Nexus were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DADA. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Dada Nexus in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,575,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dada Nexus in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,862,000. Finally, AlpInvest Partners B.V. acquired a new stake in Dada Nexus in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 19.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DADA opened at $26.52 on Wednesday. Dada Nexus Limited has a 12 month low of $19.53 and a 12 month high of $61.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion and a PE ratio of -14.57.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($2.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.46) by ($0.14). Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 33.88%. The business had revenue of $257.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.00 million. Research analysts predict that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DADA shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. raised their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dada Nexus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.88.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

