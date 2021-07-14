BlackRock Inc. Has $1.34 Million Position in Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 582,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,062 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.19% of Qutoutiao worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QTT. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qutoutiao during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Qutoutiao during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Qutoutiao during the 4th quarter worth about $1,324,000. 2.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, downgraded shares of Qutoutiao from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

NASDAQ QTT opened at $1.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $539.34 million, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 0.70. Qutoutiao Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $5.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.95.

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $199.11 million for the quarter.

About Qutoutiao

Qutoutiao Inc operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and videos from content providers and presents real-time customized feeds to users; and Quduopai mobile application, as well as provides online data processing and transaction processing services.

