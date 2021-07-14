BlackRock Inc. Increases Stake in InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) by 162,889.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,085,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,084,843 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in InVivo Therapeutics were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. 7.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIV stock opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.72. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). The company is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord to treat acute SCI.

