Blank Wallet (BLANK) Price Reaches $0.0431 on Top Exchanges

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded down 36.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. During the last seven days, Blank Wallet has traded down 93.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Blank Wallet coin can currently be bought for about $0.0431 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Blank Wallet has a market capitalization of $835,974.58 and $381,936.00 worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00041846 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.94 or 0.00112535 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.14 or 0.00153840 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,835.81 or 0.99675638 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $299.66 or 0.00938205 BTC.

About Blank Wallet

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Blank Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blank Wallet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blank Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

