BMO Global Smaller Companies (LON:BGSC) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC (LON:BGSC) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 165.83 ($2.17) and last traded at GBX 165 ($2.16). 275,217 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 639,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 164.80 ($2.15).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 163.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £941.80 million and a P/E ratio of 2.96.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a GBX 1.20 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from BMO Global Smaller Companies’s previous dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. BMO Global Smaller Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.03%.

BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of small cap companies.

