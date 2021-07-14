Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Receives $44.68 Average PT from Analysts

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.68.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BOWFF. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$41.00 to C$42.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOWFF traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.22. 2,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,629. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.57 and a fifty-two week high of $36.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.49.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 48.47% and a negative return on equity of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $91.42 million for the quarter.

About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

