Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.97% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bodycote PLC provides thermal processing services through heat treatment, metal joining, surface technology and Hot Isostatic Pressing. It serves aerospace, defense, automotive, power generation, oil & gas, construction, medical and transportation industry. Bodycote PLC is headquartered in Macclesfield, the United Kingdom. “

Get Bodycote alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BYPLF. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bodycote from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Bodycote from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of Bodycote stock opened at $11.21 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.18. Bodycote has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.14 and a beta of 1.05.

Bodycote Company Profile

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bodycote (BYPLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bodycote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bodycote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.