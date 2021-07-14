BOLT Trading Down 11.1% Over Last Week (BOLT)

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 14th. One BOLT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, BOLT has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. BOLT has a total market capitalization of $3.15 million and approximately $54,154.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BOLT alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00052438 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00015568 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $279.03 or 0.00850755 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000374 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005353 BTC.

BOLT Profile

BOLT (BOLT) is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. BOLT’s official message board is medium.com/bolt-global . The official website for BOLT is www.bolt-token.global . BOLT’s official Twitter account is @Bolt_Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

BOLT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOLT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOLT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOLT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOLT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.