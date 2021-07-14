BonFi (BNF) Market Cap Hits $1.01 Million

BonFi (CURRENCY:BNF) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. One BonFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. BonFi has a market cap of $1.01 million and $639,155.00 worth of BonFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BonFi has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00051726 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00015392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $278.89 or 0.00850883 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000377 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005366 BTC.

About BonFi

BNF is a coin. BonFi’s total supply is 962,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 297,418,335 coins. The Reddit community for BonFi is https://reddit.com/r/BonFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BonFi is medium.com/bonfiorg . BonFi’s official Twitter account is @bon_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here . BonFi’s official website is bon.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “BonFi is a multilayered open finance liquidity mining service platform complemented by the AI powered BonVest, a professional cryptocurrency liquidity mining solution. This liquidity mining pool gives users exposure to a basket of underlying crypto assets. It utilizes smart contracts to lock up collateral and issue rewards based on the performance of BonVest. Through the combination of artificial intelligence and a professional cryptocurrency liquidity pool, BonFi allows users & applications to earn rewards on digital assets frictionlessly. “

Buying and Selling BonFi

