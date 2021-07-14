Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$5.93. Bonterra Energy shares last traded at C$5.85, with a volume of 5,581 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on BNE shares. Acumen Capital lifted their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Haywood Securities lifted their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Bonterra Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$4.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.94, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of C$194.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.00.

In other Bonterra Energy news, Director George Frederick Fink acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,271,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$19,010,119.65. Insiders have bought a total of 21,300 shares of company stock worth $93,194 in the last quarter.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile (TSE:BNE)

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

