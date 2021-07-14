Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BPFH) Director Lizabeth H. Zlatkus Sells 11,000 Shares of Stock

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BPFH) Director Lizabeth H. Zlatkus sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $167,200.00.
BPFH stock remained flat at $$14.75 during trading on Tuesday. 1,387,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged.
About Boston Private Financial
Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?
Receive News & Ratings for Boston Private Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Private Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.