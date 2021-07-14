Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Mizuho

Research analysts at Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) in a report issued on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.13% from the stock’s previous close.
BXP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler raised Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Boston Properties from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Boston Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.
BXP opened at $116.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.76. Boston Properties has a 1 year low of $69.69 and a 1 year high of $124.24. The firm has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64.
In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $4,602,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $573,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,707,500. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth $1,232,440,000. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 4.7% during the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 8,753,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,393,000 after buying an additional 391,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 0.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,168,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $624,587,000 after buying an additional 35,196 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 6.7% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,548,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,361,000 after buying an additional 223,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,781,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,977,000 after buying an additional 37,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.
About Boston Properties
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.
