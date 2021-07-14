Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Mizuho

Research analysts at Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) in a report issued on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.13% from the stock’s previous close.

BXP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler raised Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Boston Properties from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Boston Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

BXP opened at $116.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.76. Boston Properties has a 1 year low of $69.69 and a 1 year high of $124.24. The firm has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $713.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Boston Properties will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $4,602,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $573,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,707,500. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth $1,232,440,000. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 4.7% during the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 8,753,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,393,000 after buying an additional 391,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 0.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,168,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $624,587,000 after buying an additional 35,196 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 6.7% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,548,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,361,000 after buying an additional 223,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,781,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,977,000 after buying an additional 37,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

