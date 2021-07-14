Brant Point Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 185,218 Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Brant Point Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 185,218 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SIEN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sientra by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,735,000 after purchasing an additional 272,714 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Sientra by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,367,505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,210,000 after purchasing an additional 363,007 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Sientra by 11.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,997,979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,565,000 after acquiring an additional 202,100 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sientra during the first quarter worth about $11,419,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sientra by 15.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,448,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,556,000 after acquiring an additional 188,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Sientra from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink set a $8.24 target price on Sientra and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.19.

Shares of SIEN stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,065. Sientra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $9.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.32. The company has a market capitalization of $467.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 2.15.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.73). Sientra had a negative net margin of 149.62% and a negative return on equity of 901.29%. The company had revenue of $23.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.23 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Sientra, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

