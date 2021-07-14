Brant Point Investment Management LLC Has $2.71 Million Stock Holdings in TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCT)

Brant Point Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCT) by 120.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Brant Point Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TWC Tech Holdings II were worth $2,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II by 8.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter.

Get TWC Tech Holdings II alerts:

Shares of TWC Tech Holdings II stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.96. The company had a trading volume of 176,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,714. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.91. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $11.75.

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and technology-enabled services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCT).

Receive News & Ratings for TWC Tech Holdings II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TWC Tech Holdings II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.