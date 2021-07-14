Brant Point Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Brant Point Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,148 shares during the period. Crown makes up approximately 1.1% of Brant Point Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Brant Point Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $10,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Crown in the first quarter worth about $321,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Crown by 2.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown in the fourth quarter worth about $2,382,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Crown by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown alerts:

NYSE:CCK traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $105.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,223. The stock has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.17. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.92 and a 12 month high of $114.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.52.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 35.78%. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.51%.

In other Crown news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,136 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $583,449.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,506,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $36,659.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,031,377 shares in the company, valued at $113,203,939.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,027 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Read More: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.