Brant Point Investment Management LLC Takes $5.07 Million Position in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Brant Point Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 52,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,070,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in NV5 Global by 424.2% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 159,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,440,000 after purchasing an additional 129,385 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in NV5 Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,344,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in NV5 Global by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 710,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,617,000 after purchasing an additional 70,727 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial bought a new position in NV5 Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,269,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in NV5 Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,823,000. 60.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVEE stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.53. 133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,007. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.78 and a 1 year high of $109.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.98.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). NV5 Global had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $153.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.27 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised NV5 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. NV5 Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

In related news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total value of $867,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 134,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,707,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 33,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total value of $3,146,240.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,737 shares of company stock worth $5,836,961 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

